Holiday breakfast supports seniors

People wanting to enjoy the social aspect of the holiday season, and a breather from the hectic pace of Christmas preparations, are invited to a Saturday, Dec. 9, breakfast at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th St.

“You can come on down and get fed before you head out to shop local,” said Ron Sutherland, a center board member. “My dad used to say that you can’t win the race unless you fuel the horse.”

The meal, to raise money for senior programs, will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and features all-you-can-eat pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice and coffee. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and under.

“We even have real butter and good syrup — it’s one of the best bargains in town,” said Sutherland, who is taking his job of cooking the bacon very seriously.

He will be joined in the kitchen by wife, Carol, who is in charge of dishing out fruit, Prudence Amick cooking eggs and Rhonda and Ron Townsend flipping pancakes.

“All we get is the satisfaction of helping out and raising money for a good cause,” said Sutherland of the volunteer crew.

He said all proceeds from the breakfast go into programs due to the generosity of sponsors Dean Dollarhide, owner of State Farm Insurance and Dennis Morgan, a broker with Copper West Properties.

“They have covered the cost of the food,” said Sutherland.

Last year, he said the breakfast generated a profit of $700 and he would like to see that amount topped in 2017. Not only can people enjoy some holiday cheer over a plate of hot food, they can find a Christmas present or two in quilts made by seniors.

“They make great gifts at a good price,” said Sutherland.

He is unsure if Santa is going to be able to get away from the North Pole to be present, but remains hopeful.

For more information about the breakfast or center programs, call 541-296-4788.