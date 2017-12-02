Defending champs snare first win

The two-time defending champion Sherman Huskies needed a quarter to get their bearings about them, but then hit the afterburners for a 52-28 run over the final three quarters of play in a 70-41 blowout victory over Stanfield Friday in first-day basketball action at the Sherman Invitational Tournament in Moro.

“After our first-game jitters early, I am happy with how this team responded,” said Sherman head coach Gary Lewis. “It was all because of defensive intensity. Stanfield did not get the same easy baskets they had in the first quarter. We were on them and attacked them, and that allowed us to take control.”

In all, the Huskies notched 30 field goals, five 3-pointers, and made good on 5 of 15 free throws.

Jacob Justesen nailed seven field goals, three 3-pointers, and shot 4 of 6 from the line for his team-leading 21 points, and senior post Treve Martin added nine baskets, two from long range, to get his 20 points.

Keenan Coles finished with 10 points, Reese Blake had eight, Makoa Whitaker went for seven, and Luke Martin ended up with four points.

Stanfield was led by Elias Esquivel’s 13 points and senior post Brody Woods, who ended up with 10 points.

The Tigers (0-2 overall) notched 15 field goals, five 3-pointers, and shot 6 of 12 from the line.

Following Saturday’s tournament finale, the Huskies (1-0) head out to Bend for a 6 p.m. tip on Tuesday, Dec. 12 against Trinity Lutheran.

“I look forward to seeing this team improve,” Lewis said. “They know they have huge targets on their backs, so every game is going to be a battle.”