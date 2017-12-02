Dufur drops opener to Nixy

With just three practices since the football team won a state championship, the Dufur Rangers hung around as long as they could in a 48-35 home loss to Nixyaawii Friday in boys’ basketball action at Dufur High School.

“It was a typical early-season game coming with a short practice schedule,” said Dufur head coach Ron Townsend. “Our effort was pretty good, but execution was lacking. We also did not shoot the ball well, as exhibited by our 7 for 20 from the free throw line. We will get better as we move on.”

The Rangers had seven players score points, with Tanner Masterson racking up 14 points to lead the charge.

Derek Frakes added six points, Daniel Radcliffe and Cooper Bales kicked in four apiece, and both Abraham Kilby and Jackie Culps threw down three points.

Dufur (0-1 overall) hosts 2A Culver (0-2) in a non-league matchup slated for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.