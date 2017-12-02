Lady Rangers take 68-25 loss

Nixyaawii used 18 points from Kaitlynn Melton and 17 by Mary Stewart in a 68-25 win over Dufur Friday in a girls’ hoops contest at Dufur High School.

Chloe Beeson and Alexus Outlaw scored six points each, Jessica Brown added four and both Kierstin White and Mikayla Kelly added three points apiece.

“I saw a lot of promising things in our opening game tonight against a tough Nixyaawii team,” said Dufur coach Hollie Darden.

Dufur next hosts 2A Culver at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.