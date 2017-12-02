Lady Redsides shine

Abby Birman scored 15 points and Jada Myers added 12 in the South Wasco County Redsides’ 48-23 trouncing of North Lake Friday at the John Howey Memorial Tournament in Maupin.

SWC had five players score points, including eight by senior Kiana Moody, and the defense limited North Lake to three baskets to go ahead 28-9 at the half.

Overall, SWC nailed 21 field goals, three 3-pointers, and went 3 of 12 from the line.

Moody scored eight points, Davis ended up with six and Allie Noland had four points.

The Lady Redsides head to the Pacific Tournament with a 6 p.m. Friday game against Pacific.