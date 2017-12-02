Letter to the Editor: Flawed tax bill

To the editor:

People's eyes tend to glaze over when talk turns to taxes, the budget deficit and federal debt. That’s unfortunate, because they need to know that the tax cuts being rushed through Congress will not only affect taxes and the deficit, but also severely impact the future of Medicare and Social Security.

The tax cuts benefitting corporations and the wealthy are all being made permanent, while the tax cuts for the middle class will be phased out.

The middle-class cuts are front end loaded to create the illusion that the package benefits the middle class.

Extending those middle-class tax cuts would add another $700 billion in debt at a time when Medicare is running out of money and there is no plan for dealing with the wave of upcoming retirements.

This is the “starve the beast” strategy of cutting taxes and increasing the debt in order to force cuts to Medicare and Social Security. Entitlement reforms are needed, but driving up the deficit before shoring up the social safety net is recklessly irresponsible.

The last tax reform was a bipartisan effort that took two years and passed the Senate with 97 votes. The current partisan bill is aimed at placating wealthy donors and is being rushed through without meaningful hearings in order to keep voters from seeing how little they will benefit. It is a prelude to cutting Medicare and Social Security.

Congress should kill this deeply flawed tax bill and start over.

Richard Davis

The Dalles