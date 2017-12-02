Letter to the Editor: Heartbreaking

To the editor:
Why must horses be near death or dead before the authorities do anything about it? There are two horses at Celilo Village that are very underweight without any type of shelter in a small corral, They have been reported many times, but nothing is done for them. It's heartbreaking to see so many animals being abused while the people responsible are not being held accountable or punished.
Karen Miller
The Dalles
