Letter to the Editor: Male privilege

To the editor:

It is male privilege, predominantly white male privilege. A few men of color, such as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Bill Crosby, have participated as well. Bill O’ Riley, Roger Ailes, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Clinton, Bernie Celoria, Neil Goldschmidt, Roy Moore, and Donald Trump.

If I just listed the names of powerful men who abused women, it would consume my 400-word allotment. It is not about sex. What women would find fat, arrested-adolescent old men like Ailes, Weinstein, Moore, and Trump sexually attractive?

Odds are, the strikingly beautiful victims cannot overcome the ogre’s advanced erectile dysfunction. It is the same overwhelming power the Japanese invaders used to subjugate the Chinese in the Rape of Nanking.



Trump’s excuse of “locker room talk” is grotesque. Even to engage in such vile conversation is proof beyond a reasonable doubt the participants are emotionally incapable of mature, loving relationships. He tries to excuse his vitriolic pomposity as a remedy for political correctness.



The preponderant fact of 12 accusers’ testimony is that Trump’s candid bragging is true. His defense for attacking a woman on an airplane trip is, “Did you see her face?!” He infers she was ugly and far below what “The Donald” deserves. He adds insult in injury. He uses his ill-gotten pulpit to smear his accuser to the whole nation.



Women who report these attacks face intense ridicule and abuse by the legal system. He uses his power and wealth to redirect community outrage with full-page advertisements advocating for the death penalty for the innocent Central Park 5.

Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore lambasts liberals as sodomists, fornicators, degenerates, heathens and lewdly indecent. He has ignored an order from the U.S. Supreme Court to remove the Ten Commandments from the Courthouse and has tried to dispense “justice according to Moore.”



He is a cretin who preys on children and adolescents while brandishing the Ten Commandments, the Bible, and the American Flag. I challenge anyone to show me where the Bible allows such behavior or how forgiveness implies tolerance of it.

Evil flourishes when people are silent. Being silent is being complicit. In the land of the free and the home of the brave a significant portion of our people endure these crimes.



Walden is a leader of evangelistic Republicans embracing this boorish and criminal behavior to achieve their political ends. We must change this corrupt and indulgent government!

Terry Armentrout

The Dalles