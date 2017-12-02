Letter to the Editor: Manage forests

To the editor:

The Eagle Creek fire is essentially out, and so is the chest-pounding big talk about forest management from D.C. politicians.

We continue to spend more money fighting forest fires than it would cost to responsibly manage our forests. If the forests were truly managed, the fires that destroy them could more easily be managed and the forests would be healthier.

I’m not talking about clearcuts, I’m suggesting select cutting and helicopter logging. With the sale of timber it would be less costly than fighting fires.

A few less trees would certainly be more attractive than the burnt landscape in the Gorge and elsewhere.

Russ Brown

The Dalles