No. 1 Riverhawks are off to a 2-0 start

The Brian Stevens-Kevin Dale era is passing the eye test with flying colors.

Jodi Thomasian sank seven field goals, four in the second half, and added a 12 for 17 effort from the line for a career-best 26 points, as No. 1 The Dalles won its second consecutive game, 53-37, over Sandy in a girls’ basketball contest played Friday at Kurtz Gym.

“Jodi was a force on the offensive end,” coach Dale said.

In the first quarter, Thomasian had seven points and Paulina Finn tacked on two baskets to give TD a 13-5 advantage.

Ahead by eight points to start the second quarter, Thomasian went for eight more points, Kilee Hoylman posted seven, and Finn added five for a 20-9 run and a 33-14 halftime cushion.

TD (2-0 overall) totaled eight first-half field goals and two 3-pointers and held Sandy to 11 field goals, four in the opening half.

Junior Isabella Kansala scored 14 points, two in the first half; teammate Isabella Cabrera added nine points, and Tana Dwyre chipped in seven points for the Lady Pioneers (1-1), who shot 12 of 27 from the line and committed 17 turnovers.

“I thought the girls came out with a lot of energy,” Dale said. “They know if they defend and rebound, we will be in a good spot. And that’s exactly what they did. They played great defense and controlled the boards. This was a great team win tonight.”

For the game, TD dropped 16 field goals, two 3-pointers and shot 19 of 29 from the line, as Finn wound up with 11 points, Hoylman scored nine, and sophomore post Lauryn Belanger had three points.

In Wednesday’s opening game against 6A Centennial, Finn scored 13 points, Thomasian hit for 10, and Bailey LeBreton put in an eight-point effort in a 43-38 road victory in Gresham.

Jenna Miller ended up with five points, Belanger had four, and Marissa Heemsah drilled a 3-pointer as the Hawks totaled 15 field goals, two 3-pointers, and hit 11 of 23 free throws.

Dominique Andrews scored 14 points and Kaitlin Perry had six points to lead the Eagles, who had 11 field goals, five 3-pointers, and shot 7 of 14 on free throws.

The Dalles hosts Columbia, of White Salmon, Wash., at 7 p.m. Tuesday.