Sherman wins a 39-35 nailbiter

The Sherman Lady Huskies led by a 35-29 score midway through the fourth quarter, and after Stanfield cut the deficit to 35-33 with a minute left, Sammie Lepinski rebounded a missed shot and Savanna Orendorff hit two clutch free throws to lead her squad to a 39-35 girls’ basketball victory over the Stanfield Tigers Friday at the Sherman Invitational in Moro.

“Desiree Winslow led a great defensive effort, with seniors Lexi

Grenvik and Bri McKinney,” said Sherman coach Steve Bird. “Sammie Lepinski and Jaelyn Justesen rebounded and played tough defense, and Nancy Ambriz, Grace Poirier and Savanna Orendorff provided scoring, rebounding and hustle off the bench.”

Sherman plays at the Holiday Hoops Classic on Dec. 15 in Klamath Falls against Hosanna with a 6 p.m. start time.