SWC boys lose to North Lake

After a promising first quarter, where they enjoyed an 8-5 lead, the South Wasco County Redsides ran into foul troubles and committed untimely turnovers that allowed North Lake to pick up a 51-26 win Friday in first-day action at the second annual John Howey Memorial Tournament in Maupin.

“A lot of our struggles came down to experience,” said SWC head coach Jim Hull. “Once we get more practice time to work on a few things, we should be much more competitive. There were some positives to take away, but we need to hit a few more shots, limit the fouls and cut down on our mistakes.”

North Lake freshman Silas Roth scored 23 points, 19 coming in the second and third quarters, where his team erased an 8-5 first-quarter deficit with runs of 23-7 and 12-9.

The Redsides finished with nine field goals and two 3-pointers, and hit on 6 of 16 free throws.

In his first varsity game, Garrett Olson scored 12 points, Tanner Davis and Ben Birman chipped in five points each, and both Tuff Wilson and Kal Bailey added two points.

SWC (0-1 overall) makes a trip to Port Orford for the two-day Pacific Crossover Tournament next Friday, with a first game against Pacific at 7:30 p.m.