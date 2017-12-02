What's Happening from December 3, 2017

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.

DECEMBER

Friday, December 1

Donut Drive: Give the gift of warmth and treat yourself to a dozen freshly baked glazed donuts from Mike’s Bakitchen. Price $10 a dozen, proceeds benefit Warm Hearts Drive. Pre-paid orders accepted Dec. 1 through 4, pick up at Wednesday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 8. Hosted by Columbia River Bank, 316 E. 3rd. St. Call 541-298-6604. Pick up during lobby hours, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, December 3

HANDEL’S MESSIAH: Rehearsals for the annual Handel’s Messiah Community Concert continue Sundays, Dec. 3 and 10, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1815 E. 15th St., The Dalles. For more information contact Chloris Mullins, 541-340-0840 or 541-296-6406, or Lloyd Walworth, 541-340-9858 or 541-296-3692.

SOUL: Gateway Presbyterian Church offers a traditional worship service Sunday at 9 a.m. and fellowship time from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday school for children is available during the 10:30 a.m. service. For more information visit www.gatewaypc.org

Monday, December 4

SINGER SONGWRITER: Singer-songwriter Joni Harms performs 7 p.m. at the Maupin Community Church. Harms and her daughter Olivia will kick off the Christmas season with an evening of music. Community potluck, 6 p.m. Event is free.

Tuesday, December 5

WINTER FOLKSONGS: Legendary folksinger and storyteller Adam Miller presents “Folksongs of the Winter Holidays” at 6 p.m. at Sherman County Public/School Library. Miller sings well-known and not-so-well-known traditional folk songs and carols for New Year’s, Hanukkah, Christmas, and the Winter Solstice. Refreshments will be served, all ages welcome. For more information e-mail shermanlibrary@sherman.k12.or.us or call 1-541-565-3279.

SIX GUITARS: Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association presents “6 guitars” 7 p.m. at The Dalles High School auditorium, 220 E. 10th St. Tickets available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Design or at the door. Sponsored in part by Cousins Country Inn. Rescheduled.

SOUL: Nehemiah Brown returns to Faith Lutheran Church, 2810 W. 10th St., for a Christmas Concert following our brief Advent Worship service. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Brown brings a bit of soul to all your holiday favorites.



Thursday, December 7

Pearl Harbor: The Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum will be open for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Admission is free. A temporary exhibit entitled “Pearl Harbor Remembered” will be on display. The Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum is dedicated to honoring military veterans from all branches of the Armed Forces, with primary focus on veterans in Wasco, Sherman, Hood River, Skamania and Klickitat Counties. The Museum is located at 203 East 2nd Street, The Dalles. For more information, please call the museum at 541-769-1150.

Saturday, December 9

CHILDRENS PARTY: Child Evangelism Fellowship will host a Children’s Christmas party at the Camp Morrow Christmas tree lot, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Lot is located next to the Re-store, 1001 W. Sixth Street, The Dalles.