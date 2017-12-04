MCEDD Spotlight: Rivertap Restaurant and Pub

— Tom and Holly Wood had the idea that The Dalles needed a community gathering place where people can enjoy foods and beverages crafted in the Columbia River Basin, enjoy music from local artists, and connect with each other in a comfortable atmosphere.

Rivertap Restaurant and Pub received a loan from MCEDD to start up this concept in 2009. Since that time, Rivertap has become all that and more for The Dalles: it is a focal point of activity for the Historic Downtown The Dalles East Gateway, an area that has been struggling with urban renewal for over two decades.



This MCEDD loan also helped with the construction of the 4,391-square foot commercial building at 703 E. 2nd Street that is home to Rivertap Restaurant and Pub.

“We love our customers!” was a theme for Rivertap’s radio ads last year as it speaks to how focused Rivertap is on the customer experience and making people feel at home.



“Rivertap really created momentum in the community to use the historic downtown the way it was designed. A business designed to fill this need came true with the help of MCEDD.”



Rivertap Restaurant and Pub is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., plus Friday and Saturday from11 a.m. to Midnight for American grill fare, regional beers and live music at this warm, upbeat sports pub. You can find out more information by calling (541) 296-7870 and at their website at www.rivertap.com or look them up on Facebook.

The MCEDD Loan Program is available to entrepreneurs, start-up businesses and existing businesses doing business in the five county (Sherman, Hood River, Wasco, Klickitat and Skamania) Mid-Columbia Area. This loan program is part of MCEDD’s efforts to strengthen and support the region’s economy. Contact Eric Nerdin at 541-296-2266 or eric@mcedd.org for morere information on MCEDD’s Loan Program.