Crosstalk: Is GOP tax plan good for America?

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the U.S. Senate overcame its last big hurdle and passed its version of the most significant tax reform in 31 years by a 51-49 vote: 479-pages of a brand new tax law.

If you are wondering exactly what is in it, call your Senator.

Presumably, they can answer any questions you may have, providing they can read the handwritten scribbles in the margins of the document that was passed and have, in fact. actually read it, which is very unlike given its late-night revisions and adoption.

But don't call too early, the fat cats in Washington will be dozing in the sun the way cats do.

Speaking of cats, chances are taxpayers will be coughing up hairballs for some time to come as their grandchildren wait for the corporate savings in the legislation to “trickle down” into the real economy, but Americans should be used to that: We saw just this sort of single-party, late-night adoption of important legislation not so long ago with the Affordable Care Act that no one can actually afford.

They didn't get it right then, and they aren't getting it right now — never mind that the Democrats orchestrated the first song and Republicans the second.

What does the new legislation mean for American taxpayers?

The work is not technically done, as the House and Senate must agree on a bill and there may be some sticking points. Yet the way is clear for passage of a $1.5 trillion tax cut package, which means the federal government will either be cutting $1.5 trillion from the budget or adding $1.5 trillion to the deficit. All of this, just in time for Christmas!

Is that too simplistic an analysis? I don't think so.

The ACA was presented by Democrats as being “health care for all,” and it was pretty clear that “health care for all” was and is an expensive proposition. Convoluted mathematics and legislative maneuvering didn't change that simple truth, promises aside.

Even without the massive waste (and probably corruption) that we now see coming to light in Oregon's own healthcare rollout, the program is flawed.

We would have been better to have had a bipartisan approach to what is a serious and long-standing issue, i.e., that many Americans lack adequate health care.

The Republican tax cut is also filled with convoluted mathematics and legislative maneuvering designed not to improve the tax code but to allow the Republican party to cut taxes without a single vote from the opposing party.

How is it that Congress is taking us down this path?

Tony Nitti, a contributor to Forbes magazine and an analyst focused on tax policy, court decisions and planning opportunities, described the inner workings of our illustrious Senate as they moved to passage:

“Regardless of your political affiliation or opinion of the proposed tax plan, you should be mortified by what took place over the past two weeks in the Senate. First, Senate Finance Committee Leader Orin Hatch neglected to publish legislative text of his proposal until Nov. 21. At 515 pages, this was no light read, yet the Finance Committee was somehow familiar enough with its contents to vote to move the bill forward a mere seven days later.”

On Saturday night, things got even more convoluted, Nitti writes:

“On the Senate floor, things went from shady to sham rather quickly. First, a list of possible amendments was handed out around Capitol Hill, but only to lobbyists, rather than journalists.

“Then, after a flurry of 11th-hour bargains were made to nail down the final few wavering Republican Senators, the final version of the bill was made available in the dead of night, and was voted on before you awoke.

“Even more embarrassing was the state the text of a bill that will shape our economy for the next decade was in, as it was complete with — and I'm not making this up — key amendments and alterations hand-written into the margins.”

The legislation from House and Senate will be “reconciled” and made into law by Christmas.

Happy Holidays!

— Mark Gibson