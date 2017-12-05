Dufur cruises past Lyle, 49-16

Coming off a 43-point loss Friday against defending champion Nixyaawii, the Dufur Rangers rebounded with a dominant performance Saturday in a 49-16 girls’ basketball victory over Lyle.

“It was great for us to get the win, but we still have a lot of work to do,” said Dufur head coach Hollie Darden.

All told, 10 Lady Ranger players hit the scoresheet for 18 field goals and a 13 of 28 effort from the line, as Jessica Brown hit for nine points, Zoe Hester tallied eight and Alexus Outlaw added seven points.

Staked by four points each from Outlaw and Kierstin White, three by Katie Beal and two each by Mikayla Kelly and Raymona Meanus, the Rangers led 15-3 through one period.

Dufur then padded its lead to 33-13 with rallies of 10-5 and 8-5 in the second and third quarters, before wrapping a lopsided affair on a 16-3 run in the final quarter.

Hester reeled off six of the team’s points, Brown and Chloe Beeson added three points and the duo of Kassiah Chamness and Meanus hit a field goal each.

Beeson and Meanus wound up with six points, White and Beal tacked on four, Chamness and Kelly went for two and Kayla Bailey went 1 for 2 from the line for her one point.

Lyle totaled four field goals, one 3-pointer, and went 7 for 24 from the line. Shakira Kelly and Katelynn Oldfield each posted six points, and Jade Childers added three points.

Dufur (1-1 overall) hosts 2A Culver (2-1) in a 6 p.m. contest tonight, and then hosts No. 10-ranked Damascus Christian (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.