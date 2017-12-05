The 2017 Festival of Trees live auction brought bidders to the ballroom floor Friday night at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. The event generated gross revenue of $41,000 that the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation will use to support the Celilo Cancer Center and the hospital expansion project.

The presenting sponsor in 2017 was Columbia State Bank and the Community Day sponsor was Fred Meyer. The top selling tree was “Golden Memories” by the Honald Family, which went for $2,500. In second place was “A Vintage Christmas” by Dick and Rose Brown that sold for $2,300. The People’s Choice Award went to“Cathy’s Tree” by the Kortge family and friends.

Photos with Santa were a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Children’s Literacy Program.