Fourth-quarter run lifts Lyle

Dufur and Lyle played back-and-forth through the first three quarters, but the Cougars stiffened up defensively, using a 13-6 fourth-quarter rally to score a 56-47 home win Saturday in a varsity boys’ basketball game played at Lyle High School.

Lyle posted outputs of 14-13 and 16-13 in the first two quarters to lead 30-26 at the break, but Dufur crept closer, at 43-41, following a 15-13 run.

Senior post Curtis Crawford scored 12 points, Tanner Masterson went off for 10 and Daniel Radcliffe poured in nine.

Cooper Bales had six points, and both Jackie Culps and Anson Jim each checked in with four points.

Although the Rangers are 0-2 on the year, coach Ron Townsend liked what he saw from his group on the second night of back-to-back games.

“We were much improved from our Friday performance (a 48-35 loss to Nixyaawii),” Townsend said. “We moved the ball well on offense to get some good opportunities. We did not shoot the ball well, but that will improve as we get more practice time.”

Dufur hosts 2A Culver (0-3 overall) in a non-league tilt at 6 p.m. tonight, and then plays Damascus Christian (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday from Dufur High School.