Letter to the Editor: Getting the bum steer

To the editor:

Did you know that those infamous, insolent, cruel and callous cowpunchers are actually not the big, bad, baleful bovine bullies they’re made out to be?

The press somehow ignored their great sensitivity in this matter. They only use the very largest and supersoft boxing gloves on the market.

Yet, the “Save the Heifers” organization still insists that it’s quite unfair. “After all,” they say, “when a cowpuncher stops his car to wade into a field of cattle, then says to Bossie, ‘Put them up! ‘Put them up!’ She never can.”

In retrospect, maybe it’s the “Save the Heifers” getting the bum steer.

Bill Davis

Hood River