Letter to the Editor: Troop support efforts

To the editor:

The Holiday for Heroes Committee and Point Man Ministries want to thank community members who stepped up in November to help fill and ship Christmas packages for troops in Afghanistan and other points in the Middle East. Thanks to your generosity, we were able to send out 85 boxes of snacks and hygiene items.

The committee was sent this message last week by one of the soldiers we are supporting: “I received 27 packages from your group. We are so thankful. They are sitting in my hallway and the guys are begging me to let them get opened, hahaha. I will wait for Christmas or as close to it as possible. These guys are relentless!!!” Stay tuned for pictures from this unit and others when the boxes are finally opened.

The joy that we all have given our troops this holiday season is vital to morale. It is important that every American offer comfort and care to the men and women who have put on a uniform and offered to give their lives for this great nation. We owe them support in return for the sacrifices they are making to protect our way of life and provide us with security.

We also, as a community and society, need to make sure that we are there for combat veterans who come home with scars from what they have seen and done that will take years, if not a lifetime, to heal. Some of these individuals have difficulty coping with the trauma and end up on the streets. Only by foregoing judgement can we truly provide them with the care they need. Every day is Veterans Day for military families. Please keep them in your hearts and prayers not just at Christmas time, but year-round.

Dan Brophy

Chaplain for The Dalles Outpost

Point Man Ministries