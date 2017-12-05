No. 2 Redsides take John Howey Memorial title

In their first two games, the No. 2 ranked South Wasco County Redsides are averaging nearly 13 points more and giving up 11.3 fewer points a game for two straight wins.

On Saturday against Prairie City in the championship game of the second annual John Howey Memorial Tournament in Maupin, the Redsides racked up 21 field goals and held the Panthers to eight baskets, two in the first half, in a 50-24 triumph.

“It was pretty impressive the way our girls defended,” said SWC head coach Lynn Cowdrey. “Prairie City is a good team with good height that is strong. They can handle the ball and shoot it. For the girls to be playing that well defensively, at this time of the season, is amazing. At the same time, it’s important for us to realize that everyone else is going to get better and we need to keep getting better too.”

The trio of Allie Noland, Abby Birman and Jada Myers combined for 23 first-half points, nine by Noland and eight from Myers, as the Redsides used spurts of 15-3 and 15-5 to secure a 30-8 halftime lead.

“Jada did a phenomenal job under the basket with her post moves, and Abby drove to the basket, went up strong, and earned us a bunch of points,” Noland said. “She is strong on the inside and outside, which is key in competing against those tough teams.”

In the second half, Jenna Wraught had six of her nine points, Noland delivered five, Birman hit a 3-pointer, and both Katie Delco and Kiana Moody chipped in a field goal apiece to cap a 20-16 run.

Noland led all scorers with 14 points, Birman and Wraught tacked on nine apiece, Myers scored eight and Madisen Davis notched four points, as the Redsides tallied 19 2-pointers, two 3-pointers and converted 6 of 10 from the free throw line.

Prairie City (1-1 overall) managed eight field goals overall and shot 8 of 14 from the line, with senior Brianna Zweygardt scoring a team-high eight points and Cassie Hire going for six points.

SWC (2-0) has a few days to prepare for the Pacific Tournament in Port Orford, with the first game set for 6 p.m. on Friday against Pacific (0-2).

After that, the Redsides take on Powers (0-1) at noon on Saturday.

“As we look forward in the season, we need to work on our conditioning, our free throws and outside shots and playing together,” Noland said. “We will continue to work as hard as ever this season during practice to hopefully play to our best potential. I’m insanely excited to be playing with these girls because of their drive, determination and passion for the game.”