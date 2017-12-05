Pine Grove dad shoots his son

A Pine Grove man allegedly shot and killed his son early Saturday morning and then called 9-1-1 to report that the incident had happened during a domestic dispute.

John William Dames, Sr., 76, then reportedly put away his gun and waited for Wasco County Sheriff’s deputies to arrive at the family home.

“He was fully cooperative and taken to Mid-Columbia Medical Center for treatment of injuries,” said Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley.

Found dead at the scene shortly after 6 a.m. on Dec. 2 was John William Dames, Jr., who was 40 years old.

An autopsy performed on Monday in Portland confirmed that he died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, said Nisley.

He said Dames, Jr., had alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

According to Nisley, the suspect is a Marine veteran and retired police officer. Dames, Sr., was transported from MCMC to a care facility in another location.

Nisley said he does not suffer from dementia or any other known mental condition. He said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public was in no danger.

The Major Crimes Team was activated and deployed to assist in processing the scene. Deputies were joined by officers from The Dalles City Police and troopers from the Oregon State Police.

In addition, Maupin Ambulance and Juniper Flat Fire and Rescue provided services.

Saturday’s shooting is the third violent death case being handled by Nisley.

He said Garrett Jack Brennan, 25, is currently undergoing a mental evaluation to determine if he has the capacity to stand trial. He allegedly stabbed his grandmother, Charlene Caldwell, to death when she came to check on him March 16 at his apartment in The Dalles.

A family member spoke to a Chronicle reporter following the death. She said Brennan had been struggling for years with schizophrenia that had, at times, led him to be institutionalized.

Nisley also said plea negotiations are underway with the legal team for Zoey Austin Pike 21, who is accused of stabbing Nathan Preyapongpisan to death Jan. 26 in The Dalles.

“Without the teamwork in this community, we could not do all we do,” said Nisley after praising law enforcement and his office staff.

Saturday’s death is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-506-2580.