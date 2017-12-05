For the Record for December 5, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday December 5, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles

Dec. 1, 2:17 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd and Washington streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Dec. 2, 1:47 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 100 block of West 3rd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Dec. 2, 6:46 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Dec. 3, 9:14 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 and East 2nd street intersection. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Dec. 4, 3:13 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 2nd and Union streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

Dec. 2, 8:03 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 3100 block of Threemile Road. Vehicle rolled over and no driver was found at the scene. Driver was located later and cited for failure to perform the duties of a driver. A report was taken.

Dec. 4, 4:19 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 near milepost 55. Driver in a rental car fell asleep and drove off the road hitting a fence. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Dec. 2, 9:02 p.m. – Crew responded to the 700 block of Pleasant Court on a burn complaint. Contact was made with the occupant who stated he had a warming fire to roast marshmallows and would put the fire out. The fire was extinguished before the crew left the property.

Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m. – Crew responded to the 400 block of Washington Street on a report of smoke in the area. The area was checked but no sign of smoke or fire was observed.

Dec. 4, 9:51 p.m. – Crew responded to the 3600 block of Cherry Heights Road on a report of a chimney fire. Upon arrival nothing was showing. Contact was made with the home owner who advised they were able to get the fire out. Everything was checked out and there were no signs of excessive heat in the area of the stove inside the home. Units cleared.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Friday, five on Saturday, four on Sunday and four on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A burglary report was taken Friday morning from the 700 block of Snipes Street after a victim reported his storage unit was broken into.

Police responded to the 200 block of West 3rd Street Friday evening after an employee reported a customer passed off counterfeit currency. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Kayla Christine Henderson, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 100 block of West 13th Street and is accused of harassment.

Kody Mitchell Eastman, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening near East 8th and G streets and is accused of post-prison violations and three counts of probation violation.

A theft report was taken Saturday morning from the 2800 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported some money was taken from her home.

A restraining order violation report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 3200 block of West 7th Street after a caller reported his son made contact with him violating a court order.

Julie A. Collins, 52, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 2600 block of East 18th Street on a warrant for contempt of court.

Cassie Marie Murray, 30, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning in the 200 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Meatuai Siatigi, 46, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning in the 200 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

Police responded to the hospital early Sunday morning after a caller reported a male subject brought an infant into the hospital and admitted to driving impaired. A report was taken.

An assault report was taken Sunday morning from the 1300 block of East 14th Street after a victim reported she was involved in a dispute with a male subject who ripped her earring out.

Police responded to the 2300 block of West 14th Street Sunday morning after a caller reported several dogs were attacking one another in the area. Dogs were separated and returned to their owners; a report was taken.

A burglary report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 1600 block of Nevada Street after a victim reported someone broke into her home and took some items.

Nicholas Michael Lowe, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon near East 4th and Washington streets and is accused of two counts of harassment and three counts of third-degree criminal mischief.

A theft report was taken Sunday evening from the 900 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported his wallet was stolen by a co-worker. The incident is under investigation.

Andrew Michael Villa, 31, West Covina, Calif., was arrested early Monday morning during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police responded to the 700 block of Richland Court Sunday evening after a caller reported his brother was causing a disturbance in the home.

Juvenile was contacted and arrested for first-degree criminal mischief and harassment. He was lodged at the juvenile facility and a report was taken.

Police responded to the 2900 block of West 2nd Street Monday morning after a victim called to report her vehicle was prowled overnight. A report was taken.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Monday afternoon from the Boat Basin after a victim reported one of his vehicles was stolen and another vehicle’s tires were flattened. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 400 block of East 2nd Street Monday afternoon after a caller reported that a suspect involved in a theft earlier in the year was back in the business. Suspect was cited and released for third-degree theft. A report was taken.

Police responded to East 8th and Laughlin streets Monday afternoon on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday afternoon from the 500 block of West 13th Street after a victim reported her tires were slashed.

Police responded to the 700 block of West 17th Street Monday evening after a caller reported her boyfriend was keeping a firearm in her home and she did not want the gun in the house due to having young children.

It was determined that the boyfriend, who was not on scene, was a felon. The gun was seized for safekeeping and a report was taken.

Thomas Matthew King, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening during a traffic stop near West 2nd and Hostetler streets on a warrant for probation violation.

Jessica Amberdawn Perales, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening during a traffic stop in the 2100 block of West 6th Street for two local warrants for probation violation.

Wasco County

An identity theft report was taken Friday afternoon from Antelope after a victim reported his ex-girlfriend opened a cellphone account under his name. The incident is under investigation.

Richard Edwin Hunt, 55, Dufur, was arrested early Saturday morning in Dufur and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Deputy responded to Tygh Valley Saturday evening on a report of a disturbance. Contact was made with the parties involved in the dispute. Male subject was having suicidal thoughts and was voluntarily taken to the hospital for an evaluation. An informational report was taken.

A theft report was taken Sunday afternoon from Frog Lake after a victim reported her vehicle was broken into and her wallet stolen.

An identity theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 2000 block of Mountain View Drive after a victim reported his social security number was used to open a cell phone account.

Deputy responded to the regional jail Monday afternoon after staff reported an inmate had damaged a cell window and also spit on jail staff. Reports for criminal mischief and harassment were taken.

Oregon State Police

Ernest Ray Brookins, 67, Pine Grove, was arrested Friday morning in Maupin on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Aarin William Wynn, 53, Arlington, was arrested Friday afternoon in Arlington and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Elijah John Schneider, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop in Mosier and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

An agency assist report was taken Saturday morning from Dry Hollow and Threemile roads after assisting Wasco County with a crash investigation.

Jaimie Roberto Hernandez, 23, Clackamas, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop at the Boat Basin and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of probation violation and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

A criminal mischief report was taken Sunday morning from Biggs Junction after a victim reported his semi was broken into and had some items taken from within.

Jennifer Ann Young, 33, Battle Ground, Wash., was arrested Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 99 and is accused of providing false information to a police officer. She was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

A traffic stop was initiated Monday evening on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 94. Contact was made with a female driver and a male passenger. During the stop a consent search revealed some tinfoil with heroin residue. Both admitted the foil was theirs from previous use as they were recovering addicts. Both were cited and released for unlawful possession of heroin. The female was also cited for driving while suspended. A report was taken.

A female driver was cited and released for throwing burning materials from a vehicle early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 84.

Sherman County

Antonio Balderama Jr., 27, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon in Rufus and is accused of post-prison violations.

Gilliam County

Alex Dean Hansford, 21, Arlington, was arrested Monday afternoon in Arlington and is accused of probation violation.

Regional Jail

Dean Edward Crofton, 61, The Dalles, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Parole & Probation

Marcos Sergio Mora Silva, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon near East 12th and Clark streets and is accused of post-prison violations.