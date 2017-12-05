Redsides lose to Trout Lake by 35

On the final day of the John Howey Memorial Tournament, South Wasco County trailed Trout Lake, Wash. by a 21-12 score at the half, and could only muster nine second-half points in a 56-21 boys basketball loss Saturday in Maupin.

Freshman post Garrett Olson totaled seven field goals and converted 2 of 5 from the free throw line for his team-leading 16 points, and he pulled down 15 rebounds.

Ben Birman drained a 3-pointer, and Kal Bailey tallied two points to account for all of the Redsides’ offense.

“We had too many turnovers, 41 total,” said SWC head coach Jim Hull. “With such a young team, limiting turnovers is so important. We just need to keep learning from each game and continue growing as a team.”

Trout Lake inched ahead 12-8 after one quarter and then went on a 9-4 run in the second period to take a 21-12 lead.

South Wasco County was then outscored 19-2 and 16-7 in the second half.

Michael Coburn connected for 20 points to pace the Trout Lake offense.

SWC (0-2 overall) hits the hardwood again for the Pacific Crossover Tournament, with the first game slated for 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 versus Pacific (1-1).

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Redsides take on the Powers Cruisers.