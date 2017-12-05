0

Redsides lose to Trout Lake by 35

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, December 5, 2017

On the final day of the John Howey Memorial Tournament, South Wasco County trailed Trout Lake, Wash. by a 21-12 score at the half, and could only muster nine second-half points in a 56-21 boys basketball loss Saturday in Maupin.

Freshman post Garrett Olson totaled seven field goals and converted 2 of 5 from the free throw line for his team-leading 16 points, and he pulled down 15 rebounds.

Ben Birman drained a 3-pointer, and Kal Bailey tallied two points to account for all of the Redsides’ offense.

“We had too many turnovers, 41 total,” said SWC head coach Jim Hull. “With such a young team, limiting turnovers is so important. We just need to keep learning from each game and continue growing as a team.”

Trout Lake inched ahead 12-8 after one quarter and then went on a 9-4 run in the second period to take a 21-12 lead.

South Wasco County was then outscored 19-2 and 16-7 in the second half.

Michael Coburn connected for 20 points to pace the Trout Lake offense.

SWC (0-2 overall) hits the hardwood again for the Pacific Crossover Tournament, with the first game slated for 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 versus Pacific (1-1).

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Redsides take on the Powers Cruisers.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)