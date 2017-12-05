Sherman uses its depth to overwhelm GU

MORO – As the season wears on, senior point guard Jacob Justesen knows how important it is for the two-time defending champion Sherman Huskies to develop other weapons on the hardwood.

Justesen scored 34 points and eight players hit the scorebook in an 83-52 Sherman Invitational title victory over 2A Grant Union Saturday in Moro.

“We know teams are going to do whatever they can to stop Treve and I, so we will need other guys to step up on offense,” Justesen said. “I think we have some good players, like Reese (Blake), Keenan (Coles) and other guys who can score and take the pressure off of us. So far, they are doing a good job.”

Treve Martin added 16 points, Keenan Coles hit for 13, Makoa Whitaker tacked on six and both Blake and Luke Martin had four points apiece for the Huskies, who jumped all over Grant Union with a 27-12 first-quarter run to seize the momentum.

Sherman outscored Grant Union by a 17-13 margin in the second period, as Justesen and Coles dropped seven points each, and Treve Martin sank a 3-pointer to give the Huskies a 44-25 halftime advantage.

The Prospectors could not get any closer in the second half, mainly because of the defense and scoring contributions of Whitaker, Caleb Fritts, Tyler Jones and Blake, with the trio combining for 13 points, on three points apiece from Blake, Jones and Caleb Fritts, and two fourth-quarter jumpers by Whitaker.

In two games, the Huskies (2-0 overall) have outscored their 2A opponents, Stanfield and Grant Union by a 153-93 margin, allowing 15.5 2-point field goals and four three-pointers overall and 22.5 points in the first halves of both contests.

Duane Stokes had 27 points, 12 in the second half and the tandem of Zack Deiter and Kellen Shelley hit for seven points each for the Prospectors (1-1), who netted 16 field goals, three 3-pointers and shot 17 of 29 from the line.

“We want this team to pride itself on defense and rebounding. The phrase we use is relentless. If we can play a relentless style and get after these other teams, it will open things up for all other parts of our game,” said Sherman head coach Gary Lewis. “We have seen a little bit of that in these first two games and I am looking forward to them continuing with that philosophy as the year goes on.”

The Huskies have a week off before traveling to Bend for a non-league contest against No. 5-ranked and undefeated Trinity Lutheran (2-0) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.