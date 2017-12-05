Young boy dies in Hwy. 26 crash

A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Highway 26 resulted in the death of a juvenile male and hospitalization of two adults.

Oregon State Police troopers and medics were dispatched to the scene about 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 3. They arrived to find the young male, age 9, deceased.

He had been a passenger in a 2013 Subaru Outback driven by Debra Jean Hahn, 48. Also riding in the vehicle was Linda Jean Todd, 68.

Hahn was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and Todd was flown by air ambulance to Emanuel Hospital with critical injuries.

According to OSP reports, a white 2004 Ford Excursion operated by Kenneth Steven Schmidt, 53, of Crooked River Ranch was headed westbound on Highway 26 near milepost 65. After Schmidt lost control on the snow-covered highway, the vehicle reportedly cross into the eastbound lane and hit the Subaru driven by Hahn.

Cindy Ann Schmidt, 50, and a female juvenile, 9, both from Crooked River, were passengers in the Ford. They and Schmidt received minor injuries in the cash but were not transported.

ODOT was on scene and assisted with traffic control. Detours were put in place once stopped traffic was released.

Also providing services were Hoodland Fire and American Medical Response.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and was not interviewed at the scene is requested to call OSP Trooper McNeely at 971-271-3872 or email at joshua.mcneely@state.or.us.