Culver outlasts Dufur girls

Chloe Beeson scored 11 points, and Kayla Bailey poured in eight, but a 17-2 second-quarter run by Culver gave it a 34-13 halftime lead enroute to a 52-35 victory Tuesday at Dufur High School.

The Lady Rangers did outscore the Bulldogs 22-18 in the second half on 10 field goals from five different players, however, they only converted 2 of 11 free throws in the final 16 minutes.

Beeson knocked down eight second-half points, and Mikayla Kelly, Bailey and Kierstin White notched four each, and the defense held Culver to six baskets.

“We have a lot of details to work out on both sides of the ball,” said Dufur head coach Hollie Darden. “But, overall, not a bad outing considering playing a very polished team.”

Overall, Dufur hit 16 field goals, one 3-pointer, and made 2 of 14 free throws.

After Beeson and Bailey, Alexus Outlaw, Zoe Hester, Kelly and White had four points apiece.

Culver’s Irma Retano totaled 11 2-point field goals and went 10 of 19 from the line for 32 points.

Lesli Alvarado had seven points and Mikayla Hassler hit for six, as Culver (3-1 overall) ended up with 20 field goals and added a 12 for 25 split from the line.

Dufur (1-2) hosts No. 11-ranked Damascus Christian (2-1) at 6 p.m. on Friday.