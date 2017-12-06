For the Record for December 6, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday December 6, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Dec. 5, 7:31 a.m.— Crew responded to the 200 block of E 4th Street on a report of smoke coming from an AC unit. Nothing was showing upon arrival except some steam from a second AC unit. Crew did a thorough check of both AC systems and found no problem, confident that the caller mistook the steam for smoke.

Crew responded to 13 calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller reported a two-vehicle, blocking crash near Second and Webber Tuesday morning. One driver was cited for failure to obey a stop sign. Both vehicles were towed.

A caller by the Oregon Veteran’s Home Tuesday morning reported a sick cow was down on property south of the vet’s home. Owner notified.

A caller at the 600 block of East Second reported Tuesday morning a driver tailgated him, then passed him and nearly caused him to hit a parked car. The driver flipped him off as he passed him. He gave dispatchers the license and make of the vehicle.

A caller in the 300 block of West Third reported Tuesday morning a man who had been trespassed previously was back and trying to get female workers’ phone numbers and addresses. Jerry Martin Smith, 44, The Dalles, was arrested on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.

A caller in the 2700 block of West Seventh Street reported Tuesday morning finding a hypodermic needle outside her residence that she wanted an officer to come pick up.

Johnnie Atsetse Wilson, 42, Stevenson, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 200 block of East Second Street and is accused of being a felony fugitive from another state.

Linda Joanne Santana, 67, The Dalles, was arrested in the 300 block of West Sixth Street on an out-of-county warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A caller reported Tuesday morning a person on East 14th Street who had previously attempted suicide was making similar statements again. An officer contacted the person, who was despondent but not planning suicide. A counselor familiar with the situation came to the person’s house, and the officer cleared the scene.

A caller in the 3600 block of West 10th reported Tuesday afternoon a person was speeding on Hostetler and was all over the road. An officer found the driver, who said she’d been looking at paperwork while driving. She was talked to about better driving habits.

A caller in the 2600 block of West Sixth Street reported the theft of at least $250 in items by a suspect who ran from the store. Store is working on obtaining video. Report taken.

A caller in the 1000 block of Pomona reported Tuesday afternoon her neighbor is harassing her and has threatened to shoot her father. Officer provided her with options regarding her issues.

A caller in the 400 block of Mt. Hood asked Tuesday afternoon that a homeless person be checked on and asked to move. Officer asked him to move and he did so.

A case number was issued for sex crimes/rape Tuesday afternoon.

Another case number was issued for sex crimes/rape Tuesday afternoon.

A caller in the 1400 block of West Sixth Street reported Tuesday evening a cell phone and keys were stolen. Then a vehicle was reported stolen. It was later found.

A caller in the 3300 block of West Sixth Street reported Tuesday evening a car hit him while at a stop sign. The suspect vehicle was located, but no damage occurred so it was a civil matter.

A caller in the 2100 block of East 16th Street reported Tuesday evening that drug items were found in his house. Officer collected items. Report taken.

A caller in the 3600 block of West Eighth Street reported Tuesday evening she couldn’t contact an elderly friend. Police knocked on doors, but got no answer. They obtained permission from the elderly woman’s granddaughter to enter the home.

Screen doors had to be removed to unlock house. When officer entered, the elderly woman was standing in the front room with the lights off. Medics were called upon the woman’s request.

An off-duty deputy reported a possible drunk driver in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street Tuesday evening. Driver contacted and officer found no indicators of impairment.

A stolen vehicle was confirmed early Wednesday morning and a suspect was detained.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported early Wednesday that he gave a girl the title to his vehicle and she told him to go into the restaurant to get her friend and when he did that, she left with his title and tools. Police found the girl at a nearby motel. She said she was going to return to the man. The man didn’t want to press charges, he just wanted his stuff back.

Wasco County

A caller from the 3700 block of Fifteenmile Road reported Tuesday morning that her father had passed away. The deceased was taken by the funeral home.

A nuisance report was taken Tuesday afternoon after a caller reported a couch and some boxes had been abandoned at the intersection of Doane and Steele. Case forwarded to county road department.

Deputy followed up on a tip Tuesday concerning a potential drunk driver causing damage at the Airstrip in Pine Hollow over the weekend. Staff requested the suspect be trespassed from the property. A report was taken.

Deputy responded to a call concerning a barking dog in a house on the 100 block of South Lakewood Road Tuesday evening. Deputy checked on the dog and found no issue.

Deputy responded to a call Tuesday evening concerning a vehicle attempting to pull a truck out of a ditch on Wamic Market Road near Tygh Valley. Report taken.