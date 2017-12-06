Winter Shelter

A Boxelder bug (Boisea trivittatus), with orange markings on its wings and bright red eyes, hunts for a crevice in the bark of a Ponderosa Pine where it can shelter for the winter. The insects often overwinter in large groups.
