JR Scott takes first place at Woods Invite

JR Scott won five consecutive matches, four by pinfall, to pick up first place, Austin Greene added fifth-place honors, and The Dalles Riverhawks totaled 17 wins for 17th place at the 21-team Tyrone S. Woods Memorial Tournament ending Saturday in Oregon City.

Out of the six Riverhawk wrestlers entered, the team racked up 14 pinfall victories, one major decision and two decisions to notch 63 points, finishing ahead of Gladstone (60), Southridge (55), Colton (23) and Grant (23), and just behind Madison (68).

At the 182-pound level, Scott had consecutive first-round pins of Tenzin Kunphel (Madison) and Blake Betz (Hermiston) to vault into the quarterfinals, where he faced off with Southridge’s Edward Schmelzer.

Both grapplers went the distance, with Scott coming away with the 8-3 decision.

Up next in the semifinals, Scott needed only one round to settle matters with Jared Bartunek (Lakeridge), picking up a pin at the one minute and 34 second mark of the opening period.

Only one win stood between Scott and an impressive championship finish, but standing in the way was Hermiston’s Zach Kirkpatrick.

Just 27 seconds after the opening bell, Scott dropped Kirkpatrick for the pinfall win and a Woods Memorial title.

As impressive and dominant as Scott was, Greene put on a solid mat display in five matches in the 160-pound classification.

Greene kicked off his run with a second-round pin of Julian Lopez (Lake Oswego) at the 3:10 mark, and then advanced to the quarterfinal rounds after a first-round pin at 1:30 against Oliver Lundgren (Gladstone).

Greene’s three-win streak was cut short in his quarterfinal bout with Camas’ Isaac Duncan, as he was pinned at the 1:13 mark of the opening round.

Although thoughts of a tournament championship went by the wayside, Greene rebounded in his consolation match with Cael Matta (South Albany), taking a close 3-2 decision.

With fifth place up for grabs, Greene came out with a full head of steam against Dominic Fujihara (Camas), before finally making the right moves to secure a pinfall at 1:06 of the first round.

Mauricio Carrera (195), Ophath Silaphath (160), Josiah Andersen (132), Levi Krueger (182) and Andres Gardea (145) all combined for eight match wins, seven by pinfall in their matches.

After an opening-round bye, Carrera lost his first match, but got on the winning track with an 8-0 major decision over Jordan Buccholz (Camas).

Carrera then lost to Ryanrick Kerrick (Jefferson-Portland) at the 1:44 mark of the first round, and finished his tournament in 11th place following a pin of Eric Stovall (Southridge), just 44 seconds in.

Silaphath went 2-3 in his five matches to tally 12th place in the 160-pound standings, as he kicked off his slate with a first round pin of Landon Peterson (Oregon City) at the 1:56 mark.

With his loss Evan Kepner (Beaverton) in the first round, Silaphath added another win to his record over Pierce Boucher (Lakeridge) with one second remaining in the first round at 1:59.

He lost to Tygh Miller (Sherwood) in the next round, to drop to an 11th place match versus Ian Stormont (Sherwood), with the Sherwood product scoring a pin at 1:29 of the opening stanza.

One of the veterans on the squad, Josiah Andersen, hit the mats for four 132-pound bouts and notched a win for his efforts.

Andersen lost to Jack Latimer (Camas) by first-round pin, and Jonathan Flores (Mountainside) upended him with a 6-3 decision in the second consolation round.

Facing Noah Huessy (Oregon City) in the next consolation match, Andersen scored a pinfall victory early in the second round at 2:05 to move into the 13th and 14th placing bracket.

There, Jordan Armstrong (Oregon City) outlasted Andersen for the 8-5 decision.

Krueger had one win under his belt in Oregon City, picking up his energy after first-round pin losses against Noah Spencer (McMinnville) and Anthony Choi (Camas), with a pin triumph over Maria Reeder (Beaverton) at the 1:55 mark of the first round.

In his 13th and 14th place match opposite Blake Betz (Hermiston), Krueger nearly lasted a round, until Betz scored a takedown and a pin at the 1:55 mark.

Wrestling at 145 pounds, Gardea managed a 2-3 record and tallied six team points for the Riverhawks.

He lost to Edward Polyakov (Madison) and Shay Porter (Gladstone) in back-to-back third-round contests, before grabbing a consolation win by pin against Nathan Bloom (Lakeridge) at the 46-second mark of the first round.

Cesar Torres (Woodburn) defeated Gardea in the next round by fall, but Gardea ended his tournament with a second-round pin at the 3:43 mark of the second round against Tyler Pollitt (Mountainside).

Camas, Wash. won the event with 250.5 points.

North Medford (232.5), Sherwood (192), McMinnville (171), Oregon City (154) and Hermiston (134) made up the top-6 teams in the standings.

The Dalles next travels to La Grande for the two-day Muilenburg Invitational Meet at La Grande High School, with opening day action slated for 4 p.m. on Friday.

Saturday’s matches begin at 9 a.m.