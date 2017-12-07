Letter to the Editor: Free society

To the editor:

With the advent of the internet, we live in the most amazing time in history. Never before has access to all the world’s knowledge and information been available to everyone. Regardless of background or position, we can connect with others, engage in commerce and learn anything. The internet is the single most powerful tool ever created.

All this is being threatened as the FCC votes to roll back net neutrality on Dec. 14. This means internet providers could limit and control internet access and potentially block customers from sites of their choosing. Net neutrality is not a partisan issue. Destroying it can strip freedoms now enjoyed by Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike.

The internet is often called the information highway. Imagine if select companies could prevent us from driving on I-84, require us to purchase a special I-84 access pass or block visitors from coming to The Dalles or Hood River.

This idea is absurd and should alarm anyone that believes in liberty and justice for all. The vast majority of Americans support net neutrality because it is good for individuals, small businesses and the country. This move is un-American to the core so you’d think that any elected official that cares about their constituents and freedom would be against this. Unfortunately for us, telecom lobbies have done a great job of getting key politicians to do their bidding.

It’s especially sad when one of their main agents is Eastern Oregon’s own U.S. Rep. Greg Walden. Walden receives massive amounts of donations from communications lobbyists and they definitely seem to be getting their money’s worth on this one.

As Chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee in the House of Representatives, Walden holds incredible sway on what happens with the internet. After helping to destroy internet privacy, Walden is now working at doing away with an open and fair internet for all.

Walden has made it clear that on this particular subject and others, he no longer represents typical Oregonians or everyday Americans, but serves big donor special interest groups and giant communications corporations.

Reversing net neutrality robs individual freedom, hurts innovation and suppresses business creation. Call or write the FCC and Greg Walden today to let them know you support net neutrality which is essential to a healthy and free society. And when you have to pay extra to visit Facebook, send Walden the bill.

Victor Johnson

The Dalles