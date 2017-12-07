Letter to the Editor: Hypocritical

To the editor:

Never strangers to hypocrisy, Democrats have outdone themselves with their sudden conversion to sexual harassment warriors. Yes, most of the current targets are liberal Democrats (ironic, isn’t it?), but so far none whose removal would mean anything to the balance of political power. I am more than confident that if, for example, Franken or Conyers were in any danger whatsoever of being replaced by Republicans, they would be circling the wagons again, as they did with Ted Kennedy and Bill Clinton.

Ted Kennedy, who was transporting a young woman to someplace where “they could have some privacy,” abandoned her to drown. That incident alone should have permanently excluded him from any position of trust, but then he went on to establish a legendary reputation for alcohol-fueled sexual improprieties. The consequence? He was repeatedly re-elected, made a strong run for presidency, and was hailed as “the Lion of the Senate” by fawning Democrats.

According to credible and compelling testimony (the kind that Hillary said “…deserves to be heard, believed and supported”), Bill Clinton committed forcible rape while attorney general of Arkansas, and sexual assault while president of the United States, yet Democrats defended him fanatically. Nothing he did, including diddling a young intern in the Oval Office (and lying about it under oath), seemed to be of any consequence.

Until Obama came along, Bill was absolutely the most popular figure in the Democratic party. The fact that he “beat the rap” actually seemed to be an enhancement to his resume, and you have to wonder how much the “rich and powerful men have license to do what they want” mentality was encouraged by the shameless defense of his behavior.

Lately however, some Democrats are actually expressing reservations about their unqualified support back then, but of course now it doesn’t make any difference. Bill is no longer president and Hillary is (hopefully) no longer running for president, so they can be safely thrown under the bus without political consequences.

I’m no apologist for Donald Trump (or Roy Moore). I think some of the allegations are credible, and troubling, but when given, as I was, a choice between Trump and Clinton, I cast my vote for the lesser of two evils. But then I’m not out there thumping my chest as a champion for women’s rights. If I were, that would definitely make me a hypocrite.

Steve Hudson

The Dalles