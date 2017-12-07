0

Letter to the Editor: Tax cut vote

As of Thursday, December 7, 2017

To the editor:

After seeing how the tax cut vote went in the Senate, I would like to ask Congressman Greg Walden: please give my sincerest gratitude to Senator Susan Collins of Maine for the good job she did representing your constituents. She made sure that a property tax deduction was added to the bill before Senate passage. Something which I guess you, as a member of the House leadership, were too busy to notice was needed by the taxpayers in your district.

Stephen Pickering

The Dalles

