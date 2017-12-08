Christmas Carolling

Two classes of enthusiastic Colonel Wright sixth graders are arranged on the steps of the Wasco County courthouse as they prepare to sing a selection of carols Wednesday afternoon. The classes also sang at Flagstone Assited Living, the Oregon Veterans Home, for the Rotary Club and at Mid Columbia Medical Center. On Thursday, the fourth grade classes sang carols at the Springs at Mill Creek, Cherry Heights Retirement Community, for the Kiwanis Club and at Columbia Gorge Community College.