Pike sentenced to prison for killing

Zoey Pike, 21, was sentencing to 99 months in prison Thursday for killing Nathan Preyapongpison in January of 2017.

During his sentencing hearing, Judge Karen Ostrye advised Pike that he might be set back by spending time in prison but that he should let that time define him, and that he should try to make something out of his life and stop abusing drugs and/or alcohol.

The resolution of the case was the result of an all-day settlement conference that included family of Preyapongpison. Attorney Jeffery Wallace represented Pike.

Pike was arrested Jan. 26 after police were called to an apartment on Liberty Street. Pike had been in a fight with Preyapongpison when the stabbing occurred.

Pike had been stabbed in the hand and, after getting stitches at Mid-Columbia Medical Center, spoke to police for many hours.

According to Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley, Pike did not initially know that Preyapongpison was deceased, he learned about the death several hours later.

Pike claimed that he acted in self-defense and that he thought Preyapongpison had a weapon.

Both men were 20 at the time they engaged in the fight.

Nisley stated in a Dec. 7 press release that both men were intoxicated and had used drugs prior to the confrontation.

Pike had moved to The Dalles from Seattle to be with a girl, who told him that she had broken up with Preyapongpison and wanted him to live with her, said Nisley.

When Pike arrived in town, Nisley said it did not appear that Preyapongpison and the girl had broken up and the two men developed an antagonistic relationship.

He said there were several witnesses to the events that transpired on the evening of the stabbing.

At sentencing, Nisley said “this was a senseless, tragic event fueled by drugs, alcohol and jealousy.”

Family members of Preyapongpison spoke at the sentencing and expressed sorrow for the loss of their son and nephew. They expressed the hope that Pike would find a better way in the future.

Nisley thanked The Dalles Police Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the DA Victim Advocate Office for their assistance in the case.