For the Record for December 8, 2017

Friday December 8, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

December 6, 1:58 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 400 block of Washington Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Dec. 6, 9:10 a.m. – Crew responded to the 3500 block of East 2nd Street on a report of a laundry fire. Caller stated that a dryer had exploded and the laundry room was very smoky.

The dryer was located and there were small flames contained to the top of the unit that were extinguished by the crew. There was some damage to the room and staff was advisedto consult with the insurance company prior to removing the unit.

Dec. 6, 10:20 a.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of East 7th Street on a report of a gas leak. Crew walked through the building and found no signs of gas.

The agency also responded to 10 calls for emergency medical services Wednesday and a car crash, an invalid assist and 12 calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 500 block of Summit Ridge Drive after a victim reported his wallet was stolen.

Police responded to the high school Wednesday afternoon after staff reported that two male students were involved in a physical altercation. It was determined that the staff would handle the incident.

Jeana Marie Green, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon near West 1st and Webber streets and is accused of post-prison violations.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 1000 block of West 6th Street after staff reported several gift cards were stolen.

Yvette Marie Black, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of East 9th Street and is accused of parole violation.

David Clark Putnam, 32, Portland, was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop in the 1400 block of West 6th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police responded to a tripped alarm at Sonrise Academy in the 300 block of 12th street Thursday morning. Alarm disengaged and no problem found.

A drug activity report was taken Thursday morning after a call was received from a Coastal Farm & Ranch employee reporting a duffle bag containing needles had been abandoned at the store. Police took possession of the bag.

Police responded to the Oregon Veterans’ Home after receiving a call reporting that one of the disabled residents was suicidal and threatening the nursing staff.

A welfare check was performed and the veterans’ home advised that the resident in question had been moved to a facility that could better handle his needs.

Police responded to suspicious activity at the Salvation Army in the 600 block of E 3rd Street. Caller reported seeing an unknown subject dig into the dumpster on location twice and said the locks had been cut on the container.

Police responded to a report of sexual harassment.

Police responded to a parking problem near West 9th and Bridge Streets where three cars were parked on the bridge. Two had reportedly been there for several months, while one showed up Wednesday. Contacted vehicle owners who promised to move them.

Police responded to a report of vandalism in the 900 block of Pomona Street after the front door was damaged.