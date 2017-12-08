TD cheer is seeking donations for trip

Through Friday morning, The Dalles cheerleaders have received 32 donations for a total of $1,680, which is far from the the $5,000 needed to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a trip to California for Cheer Nationals in January.

Hampered by school budgets and other monetary issues, the team is seeking funds to help offset the costs for hotels, airfare, meals, and entry fees, so coach Kelsey Wallace is looking to families, friends, and the community for help.

There are still three days to make donations, however, and Wallace is hopeful to have her prayers answered.

“We have a long road ahead of us to get to California,” Wallace said. “We have been trying to think of any and every fundraiser we can to come up with the funds to get there. This is a huge opportunity for the girls and it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to do something like this. My seniors have been with me from Day 1 and with five of them this year, I want this to be their final send-off.”

Completing the donation process takes less than five minutes.

Interested parties can log on to the website at https://wefund4u.com/fundraiser/dallescheer/f/.

“My hope is that by doing this trip, it will bring the girls closer together as a team,” Wallace said. “Our cheer program hasn’t been to a national competition since 2009 when coach Alli (Miles) and I were on the team. A lot has changed since then. It was one of our greatest high school experiences. I hope we can make it and give our girls the opportunity to perform at a national level.”

Wallace also announced that the cheer squad is planning its annual holiday cheer kids camp for students from kindergarten-through-eighth grades from 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Wahtonka High School gymnasium.

Students will learn jump, motion and stunting lessons, as well as custom cheer and dance routines from TDHS coaches and cheerleaders.

Cost is $25 per child. Registration forms can be found in the main office at the high school or through the TDHS Cheer Facebook page.

Students are encouraged to wear a t-shirt, shorts and tennis shoes for the hours of instruction.

Youths in attendance get to perform their routines in front of friends and family at halftime of the Riverhawks varsity hoops contest at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 against Bend.

“For the young ones, it is just a fun way to come hang out with the high school cheerleaders for a day and have the opportunity to perform with them,” Wallace said.

For more information on this event or to inquire about the fundraiser, contact Wallace through her email at kelseyesugg@live.com.