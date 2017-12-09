Balanced attack sparks Dufur

Mikayla Kelly scored 13 points, Chloe Beeson tacked on eight and the No. 11-ranked Dufur Lady Rangers derailed an attempted Damascus Christian comeback with a 15-4 fourth-quarter run in a 45-31 win Friday at Dufur High School.

With the scoring contributions from six different players, Dufur jumped out in front by a 24-13 halftime margin.

Alexus Outlaw nailed two 3-pointers, Kelly had three field goals, and Beeson and Katie Beal notched two baskets each to spur runs of 11-10 and 13-3.

Damascus (3-3 overall) totaled seven third-quarter field goals and the defense limited Dufur to two baskets and two free throws to cap a 14-6 spurt, making it a 30-27 Dufur lead entering the final quarter.

Kelly notched seven of her points in the final quarter, and both Kayla Bailey and Raymona Meanus added four points to spark a 15-4 Ranger run.

Overall, Dufur hit on 19 field goals, two 3-pointers, and converted on 5 of 9 free throws.

Following up Beeson and Kelly were Outlaw and Meanus, who had six points each. Bailey and Beal were good for four points, and Kierstin White and Zoe Hester notched field goals.

Kelly led the Rangers with nine rebounds, Beeson picked up three steals and pulled down five rebounds, Outlaw chipped in three steals, White had five rebounds, and Meanus grabbed two steals and five rebounds.

“There were a lot of positives from the game tonight,” said Dufur coach Hollie Darden. “Our free throw shooting was much improved, we had a lot of different players score and balanced scoring and we closed the game out well in the fourth quarter.”

Damascus Christian’s Tory Webb scored 10 points and Katie Bailey and Savannah Hale each tallied eight points, as the team ended up with 14 field goals and shot 1 of 2 from the free throw line.

Now 2-2 on the year, the Rangers have shown an ability to come back after losses, so there is a sense of resiliency there.

Darden is looking for his squad to cut down on unforced turnovers and move the ball better on offense, as well as exhibit patience in the half-court set.



“Overall, the girls are continuing to improve and show some moments of brilliance,” Darden said. “I am excited to see what the season has to bring as we continue to work hard and improve together.”

Following Saturday’s game against Powder Valley, Dufur (2-2) hosts Klickitat, Wash., at 6 p.m. Tuesday.