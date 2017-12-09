Early struggles hampering Dufur

A sluggish start by the Dufur Rangers opened the door for Ryan Patrick and the Damascus Christian Eagles to jump out to an 18-4 lead through one quarter in a 63-35 blowout win in non-league boys’ basketball action Friday at Dufur High School.

Damascus (2-2 overall) racked up 20 field goals, seven 3-pointers, and shot 14 of 21 on free throws, as the Eagles used a 33-18 second-half run to expand on a 30-17 halftime lead. Patrick, a senior, led all scorers with 28 points.

“We did not come out ready to play and got down big early,” said Dufur head coach Ron Townsend. “We did cut it to eight late in the third quarter, but had some turnovers, which allowed them to blow the game open. We have a lot of work to do if we want to be better.”

Daniel Radcliffe scored seven points and Anson Jim tallied five for the Rangers, who had 11 field goals, three 3-pointers, and made good on 10 of 28 from the line.

Abraham Kilby, Tanner Masterson and Cooper Bales tallied four points apiece, and the trio of Anthony Thomas, Curtis Crawford and Derek Frakes each chipped in three points.

The Rangers (1-3) next hit the hardwood in a non-league matchup against Klickitat, Wash. at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.