Letter to the Editor: Misled by falsehood

To the editor:

Isaak Kemp, mentioned in “Teen attends advocacy training,” deserves respect and encouragement in caring about the environment and what we do to the planet. However, if he is basing information on climate and climate change by what Al Gore says, he is being misled by falsehood. While CO2 levels are increasing, it has minimal effect on climate. Sun activity has been shown to be the main driver of climate.

If a person really wants to know the truth concerning this topic, check www.climatedepot.com.

Donald Rose

Hood River