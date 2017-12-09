Letter to the Editor: Walden words untrue

To the editor:

Since our Congressional District 2 Representative Greg Walden chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee I periodically search the House bills he is advancing. These days I really don’t favor his allegiance to the Trump agenda and I don’t trust that which he brags about as being good for Oregon is necessarily true.

I search the internet and ﬁnd that he is promoting the advancement of eight bills. Three of them are now heading to the full House for a vote.

The other 5 bills are still in committee and he is promoting them all. He says, “these bills will modernize energy, infrastructure, improve environmental laws and promote job growth in Oregon.” I randomly pick one of them out, HR 2910 (Promoting Interagency Coordination for Review of Natural Gas Pipelines Act) I read the bill and in that reading I was suspicious that what it was really about was to reduce environmental considerations and speed up the approval process of projects.

I asked a friend who knows more than I about understanding the language in bills like these to read it. He conﬁrmed my suspicions and referred me to environmental groups who track such bills. I found my suspicions to be correct in that the bill would restrict environmental review under NEPA and fast-track decisions for energy infrastructure.

According to the League of Conservation Voters, the bill would allow the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to fast-track the approval of interstate natural gas pipelines, and limit the participation and input of other state and federal agencies with relevant expertise, leading to incomplete environmental impact analysis and irreversible harm to our environment.

The language Walden uses to promote these bills is similar to the way he introduced House Bill 3715, the salvage logging bill, after the Eagle Creek ﬁre.

Even though there is no real scientiﬁc evidence that salvage logging would be appropriate for the Columbia Gorge area, this bill would, if passed, require the U.S. Forest Service to fast track salvage logging of burned areas without the customary environmental assessment and evaluation of the impact on endangered species and the landscape, setting a dangerous precedent for undermining wilderness protection. It would also limit public involvement in developing a management plan and attempt to prohibit litigation which would stop the logging from proceeding.

Once again I ﬁnd Walden describing his efforts to pass legislation for our beneﬁt not to be true.

John Nelson

The Dalles