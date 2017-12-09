No. 2 SWC in cruise control

The South Wasco County Redsides moved up to No. 2 in the 1A rankings and kept their undefeated record intact following a 55-31 rout of Pacific Friday in opening-day girls’ hoops action at the Pacific Tournament in Port Orford.

Every player on the varsity roster hit at least one field goal, with all-league point guard Abby Birman knocking down five field goals and a 5 for 6 split from the line for 15 points.

Allie Noland and Destiny Mora-Lopez added eight points, and Kiana Moody hit for six, as the Redsides lowered a 24-5 boom on Pacific in the first quarter.

In that first period, Jada Myers, Madisen Davis, and Noland dropped four points, Moody swished a 3-pointer, Kyrsten Sprouse had a basket and Birman went off for seven points.

SWC held a 37-15 halftime cushion, and then used second-half outputs of 10-9 and 8-7 to pad its lead.

The Redsides (3-0 overall) ended up with 23 field goals, two 3-pointers, and shot 7 of 13 from the line.

Davis notched six points, Myers and Sprouse scored four points, and both Jenna Wraught and Jade McCoy chipped in two points.

Kaiya Gourneau scored 17 points, 10 in the second half, and Madison Hall tacked on five points, as Pacific (1-3) finished with nine field goals and connected on 11 of 21 free throws.

SWC played against Powers Saturday, and then host Dayville-Monument (1-1) at 4 p.m. Tuesday.