SWC gets stung by Pacific

With its size and athleticism, Pacific High School got off to a quick start and never looked back, as a 34-5 first-quarter lead paved the way for a 61-26 victory at the Pacific Crossover Boys’ Basketball Tournament Friday in Port Orford.

After the initial onslaught, the Redsides were outscored 27-21 over the final three quarters of action, 16-14 in the second half, and had five players hit field goals.

Garrett Olson ended up with five field goals and shot 3 of 4 from the line to secure a team-leading 13 points.

SWC reeled off 11 field goals, one 3-pointer, and went 3 of 4 from the line.

Tanner Davis had five points, on a basket and a 3-pointer, Kal Bailey finished with four points, and Ben Birman and Tuff Wilson scored two points each.

“We are still working on getting better each game,” said SWC head coach Jim Hull. “Tonight, defensively, we corrected some mistakes we made in the first two games.”

The Redsides (0-3 overall) played Saturday on the final day of tournament action versus Powers and will host Dayville-Monument (0-3) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

After that, they host Culver (0-5) at 5:30 p.m. the following Saturday.