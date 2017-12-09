TD girls have win streak snapped by Glencoe

Coasting through their first three games with wins over Centennial, Sandy and Columbia, the stakes were raised to a higher level in Friday’s non-league basketball game against 6A Glencoe.

No. 10-ranked The Dalles fought valiantly through the first two quarters, down 16-12, but the Crimson Tide hit 13 second-half field goals and their trapping defense flustered the Riverhawks for a 37-11 run in a 53-23 girls’ basketball victory at Kurtz Gym.

TD head coach Brian Stevens said he saw a look in his player’s eyes that told him they were be ready to respond from this performance.

“They were angry, they were frustrated and they all owned individually that they need to get better,” Stevens said. “This was a good wake-up call for our girls. Now they can come back to practice tomorrow (Saturday), and going forward, to see what it is they have to work on.”

Trailing 11-3 through one quarter of action, the Riverhawks pushed ahead for a 9-5 run in the second period, on a basket each by Paulina Finn and Bailey LeBreton and two field goals and a free throw from Jodi Thomasian.

The Hawks (3-1 overall) also converted 2 of 10 first-half free throws, 5 of 18 for the game.

Glencoe turned on the afterburners in the second with runs of 19-5 and 18-6, using field goals by eight different players, including seven points apiece from Breauna Van Dyke and Izzy Womack.

Of the 11 second-half points put out by the Riverhawks, Thomasian and Finn chipped in a combined eight points, six coming on three field goals, and the only other player to knock down a shot was Lauryn Belanger.

“The biggest improvement we need to make is confidence,” Stevens said. “Our girls, other than Jodi and Paulina, the rest of them are young and they don’t want to shoot the ball. They had a lot of opportunities to take shots that were wide open, but they didn’t want to. That’s something where they have to build up their confidence. We tell them and we preach to them to shoot the ball and that we trust them to do so. Until they start shooting the ball, it is going to be tough for us to win games whenever Jodi and Paulina are being double-teamed.”

Thomasian scored 12 points, Finn added six, and the duo of Belanger and LeBreton had two points apiece. Jenna Miller sank a fourth-quarter free throw to account for the rest of TD’s scoring.

Glencoe (2-1) totaled 21 field goals, four 3-pointers, and shot 7 of 13 from the line as Ezinne Egbo dropped a team-high 11 points and both Van Dyke and Womack finished with nine points.

The Dalles travels to Redmond for a non-league contest against Ridgeview (1-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.