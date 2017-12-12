Crosstalk: Is Santa real? What to tell kids

Growing up, Santa had very little to do with my family's celebration of Christmas. Indeed, one of my earliest memories regarding Santa is being told that if you take the name of “Santa” and exchange the letters “t” and “a” you have the name “Satan.” For those unfamiliar with Satan, he is also known as the devil, or Lucifer; as the embodiment of evil, he is the counterpoint to good.

The point, as I recall, was that Santa, a.k.a. Satan, was a commercial perversion of Christmas created for the propagation of greed and lust in American children, to distract them utterly from the reality and truth of the Christmas story. Is he real? I can certainly see his influence around the world, and would be hard-pressed to say he isn't.

But enough about Satan, what about Santa? Is HE real?

As a very young general news reporter working in the Willamette Valley, I was required to write an opinion column once a month and suggested, as the holiday approached, that Santa was not only a figment of the imagination but that parents, in working to convince their children that he was real, were teaching them that adults were liars and could not be trusted.

I immediately learned that not only were a great many parents telling their kids that Santa was real, they were perfectly capable of storming the newspaper office in force to make their views heard, not just by a misguided and foolish newspaper reporter, but also byhis editors and publisher.

One mom in particular pointed out that not only had I interfered in her parenting, I had popped her little Johnny's Christmas bubble.

For the record, YES, SANTA CLAUS IS REAL! Absolutely and completely real.

What I failed to recognize, back in my misspent journalistic youth, is that truth is many-faceted. When a child is sent to bed on Christmas Eve in expectation of Santa's arrival in the night, he or she will not wake up disappointed. The presents will be there under the tree, the milk and cookies will have been consumed.

I offer as further proof the simple fact that as a photojournalist I have photographed Santa a great many times.

You can't photograph what isn't real.

There is of course the “picture-perfect” Santa Claus, sitting with his wife Mrs. Claus and surrounded by his helpful little (and not so little) elves. He has a full white beard, black boots with fur ruffs, and a suit of red. He can be found in a great many family photo albums.

As a photographer, I prefer photographing the working-class Santa. He often forgoes the beard, but is easily recognized by his red hat and red nose. The red hat, because he is driving the tractor pulling the Christmas sled or hay wagon. The red nose because it is freezing cold outside in December but there he is, making Christmas special for child after child.

Speaking of red noses, I can't help but think of Rudolph. Is it really okay to harass and malign his “deformity” simply because we don't immediately see it as useful? Alas, the season raises so many moral dilemmas...

— Mark Gibson