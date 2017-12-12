Letter to the Editor: Train wreck coming

To the editor:

House Republicans want us to believe their tax bill is an accomplishment. Yet the bill accomplishes less than nothing. Many large corporations pay far less now than the current 35 percent tax rate, (see https://itep.org/the-35-percent-corporate-tax-myth/). Many corporations are reported to be cash rich (just google “cash rich corporations” ) and rich people are — well, rich. The proposed tax bill increases the country's debts by a trillion dollars and gives the tax cuts to those who don't need it.

The ink was barely dry on passage of the bill when Paul Ryan said the government must make tax cuts on Medicare and Medicaid. Could the Republicans get any more perverse? Let us remember that Representative Greg Walden voted to pass this train wreck coming at you and me.



Diane Bungum

The Dalles