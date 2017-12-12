No. 1 Redsides run streak to four

Things could not be better for No. 1-ranked South Wasco County.

In their 4-0 start, the Redsides are averaging nearly 51 points a contest and using a variety of weapons a nightly basis to turn the tide in games.

Saturday against Powers, Abby Birman scored 15 of her season-high 19 points in the second and third quarters, as the Redsides finished the final three quarters of play on a 42-15 run to capture a lopsided 51-19 triumph Saturday at the Pacific Girls’ Basketball Tournament held in Port Orford.

Off to such a sizzling start, SWC head coach Lynn Cowdrey has his group prepared for its next three games over a two-week span at home.

“Our team play has been very well on both ends of the court, but we’re still working very hard on our fundamentals, individually, and on forging those into our team strategies,” Cowdrey said. “I think, as a group, the girls are looking forward to the challenges coming up.”

Staked to a 9-4 lead through one quarter, Birman tallied six points, Kyrsten Sprouse sank a 3-pointer, and both Jade McCoy and Destiny Mora-Lopez added two points apiece to cap a 14-4 spurt for a 23-8 halftime cushion.

SWC put the game away in the third quarter with a 17-3 run, as Birman busted loose for nine points, Allie Noland had four and Jada Myers and McCoy each had baskets to make it a 40-11 lead with one quarter left.

The Redsides had seven players hit field goals, 20 overall, two 3-pointers and contribute a 9 of 18 performance from the line.

After Birman’s 19, Noland kicked in 11, and Myers, McCoy and Mora-Lopez notched four points each.

Jenna Wraught had three points, and Sprouse and Kiana Moody knocked down 3-pointers for their three points.

Powers ended up with five field goals and shot 8 of 22 from the free throw line, as Miya Clauson scored 10 points to lead the way.

SWC hosts Dayville-Monument at 4 p.m. tonight, and then pays host to Lyle-Wishram, Wash. at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

“Overall though, I’d say we’re close to where we want to be and we are looking forward to a great deal of growth in the near future,” Cowdrey said.