Rangers take their latest loss as a learning lesson

DUFUR – At this point in the season, Dufur girls’ basketball coach Hollie Darden is using this time to get his young team some added experience and learning more about the offensive and defensive sets rather than worrying about wins and losses.

No. 3-ranked and undefeated Powder Valley turned things up defensively and took advantage of a balanced scoring attack to defeat the Dufur Rangers by a 61-23 margin Saturday in a girls’ basketball matchup played at Dufur High School.

In five games, the Rangers have flip-flopped wins and losses and are now 1-1, while playing on consecutive nights.

“It is really hard to expect young players with limited varsity experience to come out and play sharp this early in the season, every night,” Darden said. “When they have little setbacks, we have to make sure that they are working on trying to improve in practice and try to get to where we can play two or three games in a row and still maintain that mental focus and do the things that we need to do, physically and emotionally, to be in ball games.”

Kierstin White and Mikayla Kelly tacked on four points apiece and Chloe Beeson went 1 for 2 from the line to provide all of Dufur’s first-half scoring.

On the flip side, Powder Valley (3-0 overall) went for 19 field goals, three 3-pointers and 1 of 4 free throws to lead 42-9 at the break.

In the second half, the Lady Badgers used runs of 9-6 and 10-8 for the final tally.

Kim Williams scored 11 points, Logan Nedrow added 10 and Autumn Davis finished with nine points for the Badgers, who totaled 28 field goals, four 3-pointers and shot 1 for 4 from the line.

Dufur tallied eight field goals, one 3-pointer, and shot 6 of 8 on free throws, with White, a freshman, posting a team-high eight points.

Katie Beal, Kelly and Alexus Outlaw went for four points apiece and Kayla Bailey, Raymona Meanus and Beeson had a free throw each.

“They had some pretty athletic girls and they had some senior kids on their team that had experience and they did a pretty good job of pressuring us in the halfcourt set, just with man-to-man pressure and it made it difficult for us to get the ball to the wings to get started,” Darden said. “We were able to go to the post players a few times and get some back cuts and sometimes we had some kids open, but the timing wasn’t quite right to get them the ball.”

Although Dufur is saddled with a 2-3 record, Darden said his players are still starting to do some of the little things better, slowly, so the plan is to make sure to sharpen up the fundamental areas.

“That’s what preseason is all about,” Darden said. “We are trying to address a few things. Some of those that we talked about are just mental preparation and mental focus, and them just being ready to play the game. They have to find ways in their mind to be prepared, this way when they step on the court, they are actually ready to contribute any way they can.”

No. 17-ranked Dufur (2-3 overall) makes a trip to Klickitat, Wash. at 6 p.m. tonight.

Over the weekend, the Rangers host a two-day tournament with a Friday matchup versus North Lake at 6 p.m. and then a Saturday contest at time to be determined.