For the Record for December 12, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday December 12, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

December 8, 1:43 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. A report was taken.

December 8, 3:12 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1300 block of Union Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

December 8, 6:52 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 12th and Union streets. A report was taken.

Wasco County

December 8, 12:22 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Sevenmile and Mountain View roads. Vehicle lost control negotiating a corner and roller several times before coming to a rest down an embankment. A report was taken.

December 8, 7:25 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 near milepost 4. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

December 8, 4:03 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street on a report of a possible gas leak. A walkthrough of the business was done; no gas leak was found or detected.

December 11, 10:05 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2500 block of East 16th Street on a report of a large tree on fire. Arrived on scene to find an open burn. Property owner was burning allowed materials and had a source of water to dampen the fire. Property owner was counseled that burn season was over but was allowed to finish the pile.

December 1:28 p.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of Washington Street on a report of a fire alarm. Investigation determined that the building owner was unaware of a hardwired alarm system that was really old. No problem was found and the alarm activation was due to malfunction.

December 11, 1:31 p.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of West 9th Street on a report of a fire alarm. Upon arrival nothing was showing and there was no audible alarm. Contact was made with people in the building who were unaware the alarm had activated. No problem was found and staff were advised to contact the alarm company to make them aware of the alarm malfunction.

The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Friday, seven on Saturday, three on Sunday, and five on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 700 block of Lee Street after a victim reported her ex-boyfriend stole some items from her vehicle.

Animal control responded to the 1400 block of Oregon Avenue on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 2600 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported his wallet was stolen.

Police responded to the 2900 block of East 2nd Street Friday afternoon after state police dispatch advised that an attempt to purchase a weapon by a customer was denied. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Jeana Marie Green, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 1200 block of West 1st Street and is accused of post-prison violations.

Adam George Coffee, 40, Hood River, was arrested Friday evening in the 2700 block of Old Dufur Road on a local warrant for parole violation.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Friday evening after state police dispatch advised that an attempt to purchase a weapon by a customer was denied. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A dog at large report was taken Friday evening at the police station after a citizen brought a dog they found wandering to the station for safekeeping. The dog was taken to the animal shelter.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from West 7th and Myrtle streets after a caller reported some equipment was stolen.

Nalesha L. Gonzalez, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 2800 block of West 7th Street and is accused of harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Ewell Ray Kelso, 74, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was also arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violations.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 1300 block of West 6th Street after an employee reported someone stole a Christmas tree. Suspect was located later in the evening and cited for third-degree theft.

Brandon David Johnson, 29, no listed address, was arrested Saturday evening near West 7th and Ash streets and is accused of probation violation.

A theft report was taken Sunday morning from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported his cell phone was stolen.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 200 block of East 14th Street.

An agency assist report was taken Sunday evening from the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue after assisting Wasco County with a traffic stop.

A runaway report was taken early Monday morning from the 800 block of Home Court.

Police responded to the 700 block of Richland Court Monday morning on a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with the female involved who advised the male suspect punched her in the face. Suspect fled prior to officer arrival. Suspect was located later in the afternoon and cited for two counts of harassment. A report was taken.

Miguel Jose Mendoza Breaux, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 400 block of East 8th Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and post-prison violations.

A restraining order violation report was taken Monday afternoon from the 1300 block of East 14th Street.

Amie Ruth Taylor, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 1200 block of West 13th Street on a warrant for probation violation and second-degree failure to appear.

Nicholas Michael Lowe, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 1200 block of East 13th Street and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

Wasco County

An agency assist report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 1500 block of Quinton Street after assisting city police in a shooting incident.

Deputy responded to the 4500 block of Highway 30 Saturday evening after a caller reported a male suspect pulled a gun on him. The incident is under investigation.

Keneth Deran Randall, 43, Wapato, Wash., was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Highway 197 near milepost 29 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Dakota James Christopher Glenn, 21, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 4500 block of Highway 30 and is accused of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

Emanuel Olmos Cruz, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop near East 12th and Madison streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, assault on a public safety officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, probation violation, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of harassment.

Oregon State Police

Francis Charlton Crowley III, 32, Portland, was arrested early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop near West 10th and Morell streets and is accused of parole violation.

Regional Jail

Richard J. Hanson, 45, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for telephonic harassment.

Ellen R. Petty, 21, The Dalles, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for driving while suspended.

Sky Lindsay Pullen, 30, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for second-degree theft.

Rula Jean Gahagan, 25, Goldendale, Wash., was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Friday after being arrested on a local warrant for five counts of identity theft.

William Lee Jensen, 37, The Dalles, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for seven counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Parole & Probation

James Daniel Perez Hammond, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Beth Ann Miller Scherf, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening at community corrections and is accused of two counts of probation violation.