SWC takes step forward in loss

Playing on back-to-back nights at the Pacific Crossover Tournament, the South Wasco County boys’ basketball squad put up a spirited four-quarter effort in a 36-34 loss to Powers Saturday from Port Orford.

The Redsides led 12-11 through one quarter of action and added an 11-8 second-quarter spurt for a 23-19 halftime advantage.

Part of that run was courtesy of the offensive breakout by Tanner Davis, who drilled three 3-pointers and added a free throw for all 10 of his points, freshman post Garrett Olson had nine points and both Kal Bailey and Tuff Wilson chipped in a field goal each.

Olson, a freshman, went for four points and Wilson tacked on a basket, but Powers erased its four-point deficit with a 13-6 third-quarter run to make it a 32-29 lead.

Olson reeled off four points and Wilson hit a free throw in the final frame, but the team also connected on just 1 of 5 free throws, which allowed Powers to hold on for the win.

For the game, Olson nailed eight field goals and went 1 of 5 from the line for his team-leading 17 points, Davis ended up with 10, and Wilson scored five points, as the Redsides dropped 14 field goals, three 3-pointers and went 3 of 10 from the line.

“This was our best game of the year,” said SWC head coach Jim Hull. “We are starting to move the ball with much more confidence and defensively, we rebounded better. We were also able to cut our turnovers in half, going from 40 against Pacific on Friday to only 20 versus Powers. I’m proud of our improvement.”

Cody Clauson notched 12 points, Jamason Kellogg followed with 10 and Connor Kellogg had nine for the Cruisers (3-1 overall), who tallied a total of 14 field goals, five 3-pointers, and shot 3 of 5 from the line.

Winless South Wasco County (0-4) hosts Dayville-Monument at 5:30 p.m. tonight and then hosts Lyle, Wash. at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.